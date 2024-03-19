Primary Protest Vote Against Biden Hits 10 Percent in Kansas

Democrats unhappy with the Biden administration's handling of Israel's war in the Gaza Strip have made their voices heard in this year's presidential primaries in Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, and Washington.

Votes for "uncommitted" or "no preference" garnered at least 9% of the vote in all four states to finish second behind the president, with Minnesota (18.9%) and Michigan (13.2%) seeing the largest protest totals.

The trend continued Tuesday night in Kansas, where "none of these candidates" garnered 10.2% of the vote with 94% of the precincts reporting, according to Decision Desk HQ, which declared Biden the winner.

In fact, that category had a lead of 27.8 percentage points in Rawlins County and 35.8 points in Sheridan County in the state's northwest, and a slight 5.3-point edge in Ness County in west-central Kansas.

In Illinois, "uncommitted" was not on the ballot, but pro-Palestinian groups pushed voters to write in "Gaza," The New York Times reported. It is unknown how many voted "Gaza."

In Michigan, more than 100,000 voted "uncommitted," as did more than 87,000 in Washington, and more than 45,000 in Minnesota. In Massachusetts, nearly 59,000 voted "no preference." Democrats reportedly are worried that Biden's handling of the war in Gaza could benefit former President Donald Trump, the presumptive GOP nominee, in November's election because Michigan and Minnesota are seen as key battleground states.