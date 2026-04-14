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Tags: john rose | donald trump | americans | support | peace | iran | economy

Rep. Rose to Newsmax: Americans Back Trump Using Armed Forces to Secure Peace

By    |   Tuesday, 14 April 2026 10:08 AM EDT

Americans are likely to support President Donald Trump's handling of Iran because voters will stand behind efforts to secure lasting peace — even as concerns mount over the economic impact of a prolonged conflict, Rep. John Rose told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Tennessee Republican said on ​​Newsmax's "Wake Up America" he acknowledged unease among lawmakers about how long the confrontation could last and what it could mean for the U.S. economy, particularly in an election year.

"We all have to be concerned," Rose said. "We want this ... action to be concluded as quickly as possible."

Still, Rose expressed confidence that public support will hold if the administration continues to demonstrate progress toward stability in the region.

"I think as long as the president is taking actions and the American people see him using the forces of this country to secure peace and long-term peace for the American people, I think we'll be OK."

Rose pointed to what he described as a decades-long threat posed by Tehran, calling the current moment a break from past approaches.

"This president, unlike all that came before him during this period, has stepped up to the plate to put an end to this," Rose said, adding that Americans recognize the stakes after years of conflict tied to Iranian-backed activity.

The congressman framed the situation as both a national security imperative and a political test, noting that economic concerns — particularly rising fuel costs — remain a key issue for voters heading into the midterm elections.

While acknowledging those pressures, Rose suggested that a clear trajectory toward ending what he called "the scourge of Iranian terrorism" would outweigh short-term economic strain in the minds of many Americans.

"And as long as we seem to be moving toward ending [that threat], I think they'll be supportive," he said.

Rose's comments come as policymakers in Washington weigh the strategic and economic ramifications of continued military engagement, with energy markets and consumer prices closely tied to developments in the region.

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Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2026 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


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Americans are likely to support President Donald Trump's handling of Iran because voters will stand behind efforts to secure lasting peace — even as concerns mount over the economic impact of a prolonged conflict, Rep. John Rose told Newsmax on Tuesday.
john rose, donald trump, americans, support, peace, iran, economy, war
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2026-08-14
Tuesday, 14 April 2026 10:08 AM
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