Schlapp to Newsmax: Harris Must Demand Higher Protection for Trump

Democrat Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, need to step up to the plate following the second assassination attempt on Donald Trump in two months, Matt Schlapp, chair of the Conservative Political Action Conference, told Newsmax on Monday.

"It's very simple for Tim Waltz and Kamala Harris [to] come out forcefully and say that they're going to help get these answers at the Secret Service," Schlapp told "Prime News" and guest host Rob Astorino. "You know, what Kamala Harris could also do? She could also say she's demanding immediately that Donald Trump get equal protection to what she gets and what Joe Biden gets.

"For the Republicans in Congress, they ought to immediately say no more funds, except for essential funds to the Secret Service, until we all get answers. This is why we have a Republican majority. Use it."

Trump has blamed rhetoric by Democrats, particularly Harris and President Joe Biden, for the two assassination attempts against him. Schlapp criticized those in mainstream media who blamed Trump because since becoming president, authorities reportedly tried to warn him about the risks posed by golfing at his own courses because of their proximity to public roads.

"Mind you, Joe Biden and Barack Obama played probably thousands of rounds of golf as they were both more than a vacationer in chief than anything else, and no one ever accused them of taking extraordinary risks for wanting to get a little bit of exercise," Schlapp said. "The two things Donald Trump does to relax and connect to people and just enjoy his great life is playing golf and going to rallies and connecting with the American people. I don't think it's any mistake that that's where these assassination attempts [were]. This hatred for this man."

