Trump Keeping Campaign Schedule Intact

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is not making any changes to his campaign schedule this week in the aftermath of another would-be assassination attempt and plans to be in Michigan on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

Much like the first attempt on his life in July, when he was shot, Trump is planning to keep his aggressive schedule on the campaign trail. In addition to Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to be in New York on Wednesday and Washington, D.C., on Thursday, according to the Times.

Ryan Wesley Routh was charged with federal gun crimes on Monday after his arrest Sunday for his actions outside of Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he is alleged to have created a sniper's nest as the former president played a round golf.

Secret Service agents spotted Routh on Sunday with a scoped AK-47 rifle near the 6th hole of the golf course in Palm Beach County, about 300 to 500 yards from Trump, police said. Police said it's likely he had been there, in wait, for 12 hours.

Two days after being injured by a bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania, two months ago, Trump attended the start of the Republican National Convention.

This time, Trump is keeping a town hall event with his former press secretary, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to the report. He's off to Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday and then meeting with a pro-Israel group in D.C. on Thursday, the Times reported.

More Secret Service help could be on the way.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a floor speech Monday that Democrats are prepared to provide more resources to the agency in the upcoming funding agreement. President Joe Biden, too, said Monday that Congress should heed the need.

"One thing I want to make clear is: The Service needs more help. And I think Congress should respond to their need," Biden said.