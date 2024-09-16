WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: donald trump | campaign | schedule | secret service | assassination | attempt

Trump Keeping Campaign Schedule Intact

By    |   Monday, 16 September 2024 08:46 PM EDT

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is not making any changes to his campaign schedule this week in the aftermath of another would-be assassination attempt and plans to be in Michigan on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.

Much like the first attempt on his life in July, when he was shot, Trump is planning to keep his aggressive schedule on the campaign trail. In addition to Flint, Michigan, on Tuesday, Trump is scheduled to be in New York on Wednesday and Washington, D.C., on Thursday, according to the Times.

Ryan Wesley Routh was charged with federal gun crimes on Monday after his arrest Sunday for his actions outside of Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he is alleged to have created a sniper's nest as the former president played a round golf.

Secret Service agents spotted Routh on Sunday with a scoped AK-47 rifle near the 6th hole of the golf course in Palm Beach County, about 300 to 500 yards from Trump, police said. Police said it's likely he had been there, in wait, for 12 hours.

Two days after being injured by a bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania, two months ago, Trump attended the start of the Republican National Convention.

This time, Trump is keeping a town hall event with his former press secretary, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, according to the report. He's off to Uniondale, New York, on Wednesday and then meeting with a pro-Israel group in D.C. on Thursday, the Times reported.

More Secret Service help could be on the way.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a floor speech Monday that Democrats are prepared to provide more resources to the agency in the upcoming funding agreement. President Joe Biden, too, said Monday that Congress should heed the need.

"One thing I want to make clear is: The Service needs more help. And I think Congress should respond to their need," Biden said.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump is not making any changes to his campaign schedule this week in the aftermath of another would-be assassination attempt and plans to be in Michigan on Tuesday, The New York Times reported.
donald trump, campaign, schedule, secret service, assassination, attempt
324
2024-46-16
Monday, 16 September 2024 08:46 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved