Rep. Rosendale to Newsmax: Call Rising Nationally for Equal Justice

Rep. Matt Rosendale, who backs a House bill that would defund special counsel Jack Smith's investigations into former President Donald Trump, acknowledged Wednesday on Newsmax that it may be difficult to get the measure through the Democrat-controlled Senate, but said there is a rising call nationally from people who are not seeing the equal application of justice.

"Equal justice under the law can't just be a slogan," the Montana Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America," while commenting on Smith and the latest indictments against Trump.

"These charges that continue to be brought up against the president [are] brought out of thin air, and they're not supported by any facts, and they're completely distorted."

Trump was charged in a four-count indictment Tuesday, by a grand jury seated in Washington, D.C., claiming: conspiracy to defraud the United States; conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding; obstruction of and an attempt to obstruct an official proceeding; and conspiracy against rights in connection with the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, protests at the Capitol.

"When people look at that, they recognize that, 'my gosh, if they could do that to the president, what does the average man on the street, what chance do they have, if the government decides that they want to keep you quiet,'" Rosendale said. "They're thinking this can happen to any of us very easily."

Meanwhile, Rosendale said members of the House can investigate and provide oversight, "but we can also defund."

"We saw all of this work go through and waste millions and millions of dollars about the special January 6th Commission, um, that Nancy Pelosi and the left put together to talk about false information," said Rosendale. "We had to listen to Adam Schiff – playing time and time again, the lies that he spewed during the entire thing."

He added that he's disturbed by the fact that Trump, "was the only person who tried to provide additional security for the Capitol" on Jan. 6, which would have kept protesters out of the building.

But, he said, "Nancy Pelosi and Mayor [Muriel] Bowser both denied it. They didn't want it, and they weren't going to have any parts of it. Why aren't we asking questions about what they had done or what their involvement was? Or what other people there from other law enforcement agencies were mixed within the group of people that were there protesting?"

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!