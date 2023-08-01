Republican Leaders Back Trump After Latest Indictment

Multiple Republican leaders issued statements backing former President Donald Trump on Tuesday following the latest indictment involving alleged interference in the 2020 election.

Trump-supporting Make America Great Again PAC issued a press release with a roundup of quotes, saying, "Republicans are standing with President Donald Trump against (Special Counsel) Jack Smith's latest election interference."

Smith on Tuesday issued a four-count indictment claiming conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Trump and his allies say the latest indictment is part of an effort to stop him from becoming president again. He is the front-runner in the GOP primary race.

Among the Republican leaders who offered support:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.: "We've recently learned:

Hunter [Biden] received money from China (contradicting President Biden's claim).

President Biden spoke with Hunter's business associates over 20 times (contradicting what Biden previously claimed).

Biden's DOJ tried to secretly give Hunter broad immunity and admitted the sweetheart deal was unprecedented.

And just yesterday a new poll showed President Trump is without a doubt Biden's leading political opponent. Everyone in America could see what was going to come next: DOJ's attempt to distract from the news and attack the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, President Trump. House Republicans will continue to uncover the truth about Biden Inc. and the two-tiered system of justice."

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La.: "Let's be clear about what's happening: Biden's DOJ is cutting sweetheart deals for Hunter to cover for the Biden Family's influence peddling schemes while at the same time trying to persecute his leading political opponent. It's an outrageous abuse aof power."

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark.: This reads "like something you would get from an MSNBC producer for a special on that channel. These are all constitutionally protected activities in which former President Trump engaged, political activities and free speech protected by the First Amendment."

Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn.: "As this latest abuse of power shows, Joe Biden will do anything to distract from the Biden corruption investigation and his failures as President. Americans deserve better, and they will have the last word on who leads our country."

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.: "It seems like every time we learn more about Biden's shady business dealings, his DOJ indicts President Trump."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.: "Biden DOJ unveils the latest effort to stop Trump from running against Biden - totally unprecedented in American history"

Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio: "Joe Biden is indicting Donald Trump (again) because he's losing in this presidential race … The American people get a say, and when they reelect Donald Trump, it will be time to clean house at the DOJ."

Sen. Ted Budd, R-NC: "Again and again, the Biden administration has weaponized the justice system to target his chief political opponent. Joe Biden's continued abuse of power must be confronted by Congress and his administration must be held accountable."

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn.: "The news of another indictment against President Trump is no shock ahead of 2024. The Left knows they can't beat Trump amid Biden's failures, so they're trying to take him out with criminal charges. Biden's abusing two tiers of justice to target his greatest political opponent."

House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y.: "President Trump had every right under the First Amendment to correctly raise concerns about election integrity in 2020.

Despite the DOJ's illegal attempt to interfere in the 2024 election on behalf of Joe Biden, President Trump continues to skyrocket in the polls and will defeat Joe Biden and be sworn in as President of the United States in January 2025."

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.: "Jack Smith and his indictment will forever go down in history as a total disgrace to the United States of America. President Trump defended our democracy, and we have an obligation to defend him against the Deep State's crusade to destroy our movement."

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio: "When you drain The Swamp, The Swamp fights back. President Trump did nothing wrong!"

Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La.: "It's no surprise at all that following Devon Archer's damning testimony yesterday, the DOJ drops more charges against President Trump. Their efforts at distraction can never change the real problem: President Biden is in serious trouble."

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, R-Pa.: "When President Trump rises, the Deep State tries to take him down. Biden's weaponization of our government is unAmerican – but not surprising. Trump defeated all the partisan impeachments. He'll do the same with these new witch hunts."

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind.: "Each new indictment of President Trump only further reveals the partisan nature of the left's investigations. The American people are not fools. Fraudulent charges will not stop President Trump."

"Democrats would rather destroy America than see Donald Trump in the White House again."

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga.: "The politicized and weaponized DOJ is now committing election interference with this outrageous conspiracy theory set in motion to persecute President Trump and many innocent people."

"I will still vote for Trump even if he's in jail. This is a communist attack on America's first amendment to vote for who THE PEOPLE want for President by an attempt to take Trump off the ballots through a politically weaponized DOJ. People know exactly what this is."

Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.: "It's not shocking that every time the Biden crime family has evidence surface (FD-1023), or a congressional hearing that exposes further corruption and abuses of power, that the weaponized DoJ indicts his top political opponent (Pres. Trump).

"The American people are not buying the political witch hunts any longer, and the Judiciary Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government must start its hearings into the DoJ abuses and AG Garland."

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md.: "Indicting political opponent candidates during a presidential election is what happens in banana republics and Third World countries."

Rep. Troy Nehls, R-Texas: "I stood my ground on the House Floor on January 6, and I can tell you that Donald Trump is not responsible for the riot. As a member of Congress, I will continue to expose this corrupt DOJ. Real America stands with President Trump. We will win this fight."

Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala.: "The latest sham indictment of President Trump proves that Biden's DOJ is determined to try every avenue to punish his political enemies before the 2024 election. After three indictments, it's beginning to feel like Groundhog Day. The American people deserve the opportunity to decide who leads our country at the ballot box."

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga.: "Yet another SHAM indictment. Joe Biden's weaponized DOJ will stop at NOTHING to try to take down his political opponent: President Donald Trump. This ongoing election interference continues to undermine our democracy and system of justice."

Rep. Kevin Hern, R-Okla.: "The witch hunt against Trump continues: he was just indicted again. Biden said at the beginning of his term that unity is the way forward. I have yet to see him take even one step toward that goal. His admin's pursuit of this witch hunt only serves to further divide the country."

Rep. Mike Collins, R-Ga.: "This is another sham prosecution, an attack on the 2024 election, and an insult to the underpinnings of our Republic."

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz.: "This indictment was announced the day after Devon Archer's testimony to House Oversight. It almost seems that the persecution of President Trump by the DOJ is a cover-up for Biden's criminal activities. But it's just a coincidence!"

Rep. Mary Miller, R-Ill.: "Our democracy depends on voters being able to vote for the candidate of their choice in a free & fair election. Biden's DOJ has decided to attack our democracy by interfering in the 2024 election to help their boss, Joe Biden, and hurt his chief rival, President Trump."

Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C.: "Color me shocked! Every single time something damning emerges in the Biden family saga, the politicized DOJ gins up something new to target President Trump with. The American people see this for what it is: a politically charged hit job."

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo.: "The DOJ's timing is impeccable!! They'd rather have another sham Trump indictment in the news than their own corruption be exposed. Despicable."

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va.: "President Trump has faced unprecedented attacks by Dems. He was subjected to two sham impeachment trials, fake prosecutions by an extreme liberal NY prosecutor, had his home raided, and the DOJ is AGAIN coming after Joe Biden's leading political opponent in an election year!"

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, R-Tenn.: "The same DOJ that has done everything to distract from the investigation into corruption by President Biden and his family is yet again trying to persecute President Trump. The double standard is outrageous. Americans will not tolerate a two-tiered system of justice."

Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas: "I STAND WITH PRESIDENT TRUMP. 3 indictments in 5 months — each time when there were new damaging revelations about the CORRUPT Biden family. Americans have ZERO trust in the HYPOCRITICAL "justice" system!

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.: "We've become completely accustomed to seeing President Trump indicted for "crimes" while Joe Biden skirts the law every single day. No politically-motivated indictment is going to change my mind. TRUMP 2024 NOW MORE THAN EVER."