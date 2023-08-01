Lara Trump to Newsmax: Targeting Former President Backfiring on Dems

Lara Trump, daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, told Newsmax on Tuesday the goal Democrats have had of preventing the former president from returning to office in 2024 is backfiring because Americans are starting to understand what they are trying to do.

The former president was indicted Tuesday for the third time this year, and second time by Department of Justice special counsel Jack Smith, this time regarding his alleged role in trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The four-count indictment was delivered by a grand jury in federal court in Washington. Trump, who is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, has denied any wrongdoing.

Trump also pled not guilty in April to a 34-count indictment in New York regarding allegations of hush money payments to porn star Stormy Daniels. He pleaded not guilty in June to a 37-count indictment, since expanded to 42 counts, regarding his handling of presidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Each time after those indictments, the former president's poll numbers soared.

"The problem the Democrats are having, the mainstream media is having, is that the more they see this targeting of Donald Trump out there in America, the more people start to realize that what Donald Trump has said for a long time is really true: They're not after me, they're after you," Lara Trump told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "People are starting to understand what he has meant by that for a long time.

"It's why I think you see his poll numbers continuing to go up every single time something major happens in an indictment situation with Donald Trump, anytime they go to attack him, the American people, I think, received that as an attack on themselves, an attack on our country, on our constitutional republic."

Trump, who is married to the former president's son, Eric, said the indictments are among the reasons why her father-in-law is so far ahead of every other candidate seeking the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

"Their goal of trying to put Donald Trump out of this race from the very beginning, all the way back to the unprecedented raid at Mar-a-Lago last year, has really backfired on the Democrats and the mainstream media," she said. "It's incredible to see."

