Gaetz: Biden, Harris 'Unpatriotic' for Comparing 1/6 to 9/11, Pearl Harbor

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were ''unpatriotic'' in comparing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol to 9/11 or Pearl Harbor, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., told Newsmax.

''Not only did Joe Biden and Kamala Harris divide America, they drew comparisons that were unpatriotic and shameful,'' Gaetz said Thursday on ''The Chris Salcedo Show.''

''Now the loss of human life is always something that is tragic that we regret that we never want to see with anyone,'' Gaetz said.

''But to say that, like suicides [of Capitol police officers] are the same thing as the deaths that befell our service members at Pearl Harbor or Americans that were working at the Pentagon or in New York, or who were on the flight that crashed in Shanksville, Pa., on 9/11 were somehow comparable — they're very different.

''They're not the same thing, and it is very unpatriotic for those comparisons to have been drawn, particularly by Vice President Harris,'' he said.

Gaetz and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., held a press conference on Thursday to mark the anniversary of the attack after former President Donald Trump canceled the one he had scheduled for the day at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

But Gaetz said his and Greene's event was not an attempt to celebrate the illegal actions that took place that day. Rather, he didn't want Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, to be the only Republicans in Washington for the day.

The Cheneys were notably the only Republicans at a House event marking the anniversary of the attack. Liz Cheney is one of a handful of Republicans who voted to impeach Trump, and she and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., are the only two GOP members of the House select committee investigating Jan. 6, after Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy refused to participate in the panel when House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected some of his nominees.

''We showed up not to celebrate January 6th, not to obsess over it, but to expose the truth,'' Gaetz said of his and Greene's press conference. ''This was not an insurrection.''

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here