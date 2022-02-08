Rep. Mary Miller to Newsmax: Bill Cuts Funding to Schools With COVID Mandates

Rep. Mary Miller, who is working on a bill to cut federal funding from school districts that are continuing to impose mask and vaccine mandates, told Newsmax on Tuesday that there is a "continuing scene of hypocrisy" in places like Illinois, where such mandates remain in place.

"I'm vigorously opposed to what they're doing to our students, which is why I proposed these recent bills such as Make Our Schools Great Again, which will cut off federal funding from schools that are continuing to impose mask and vaccine mandates," the Republican representing Illinois' 15th Congressional District, said on "John Bachman Now."

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has blamed some of the rise of juvenile crime on schools being closed, and Miller told Newsmax that "we knew this from the very beginning."

"To have these totalitarian lords telling us what's best for our children and ignoring parents, you know they're not about what's best for the children," said Miller. "I'm the mom of many children, and I can tell you if kids aren't doing what they should be doing, they'll be doing what they shouldn't be doing."

Meanwhile, those who are endorsing the mandates have "overridden the rights and the desires of the people and the parents," said Miller. "We never wanted our kids masked from the beginning."

Americans realized early in the pandemic that some high-risk groups should have gotten more protection, she added, but "we did exactly the opposite."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV’s including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here