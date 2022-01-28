Ben Carson Hits 'Leftist Corporate Media' Over Lockdowns

Former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson on Friday ripped the "leftist corporate media" for education difficulties caused by lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic in an opinion piece published by The Federalist.

"Politico and other outlets have reported on the 'disaster' of learning loss resulting from pandemic school closures," Carson wrote. "Unfortunately, this learning loss is concentrated in minority communities that could least afford to suffer these consequences — as I, my rocket-scientist brother, and countless others can attest, education is the key to escaping poverty."

He went on to say that he and others "knew early on that online learning is not as effective as learning in the classroom. We knew children would disappear from the school system if we went virtual, particularly in minority and underserved communities. We knew that mask mandates, quarantines, and mandatory social distancing would be harmful. Now we have more data proving all of this to be true."

Carson adds, "I welcome outfits like Politico and The New York Times recognizing that policies seeking to halt the spread of an airborne virus have had lifelong negative consequences for American children. But that does not absolve them of their responsibility for bringing these consequences about."

He goes on to claim that "for motivations both noble and base, leftist corporate media was a loud, constant cheerleader for the most draconian of COVID responses. From the start of the pandemic, the public health bureaucracy, liberal politicians, and the left in general spread fear, confusion, and lies about the risks of COVID and the consequences of pursuing their 'lockdown and eradication' approach."

Carson previously told Fox Business that "some of the politicians just are drunk on power, and they stop thinking about what's good for the people."