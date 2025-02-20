Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: People 'Thrilled' With Trump's Activity

Donald Trump's overwhelming approval rating among Republicans shows that the president's supporters "are thrilled with this level of activity" coming out of the Oval Office, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday.

The latest Gallup poll results show Trump with a 45% approval rating, similar to his first post-inauguration reading in January. Also, 93% percent of Republicans say they approve of the president's overall job performance.

"It is so exciting to people in Tennessee to see President Donald Trump take the reins and actually take action every single day," Blackburn told "Wake Up America" co-hosts Sharla McBride and Marc Lotter.

"The executive orders, the activity that you're seeing in Congress ... You all were talking earlier about today. We're going to confirm [FBI director nominee] Kash Patel. That will be the 19th member of the president's Cabinet. People are thrilled with this level of activity, and they want to see it continue, because they know that for the last four years, there's been two tiers of treatment, two tiers of access, two tiers of justice and they want to make certain that the country is back on track and that we take the actions to keep it there."

Among the president's actions was naming Elon Musk to oversee the advisory Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), which was tasked with finding waste, fraud, and abuse in federal spending.

Earlier this month, Blackburn introduced a package of bills known as the "DOGE Acts" to hold the federal government accountable for managing taxpayer dollars.

"Americans are looking forward to getting the cost of government down because, when they get the cost of government down, they have more money in their pocketbook," Blackburn said. "That's a good thing. That's what they're wanting to see with DOGE.

"And it's going to take Congress to step up and put those provisions in place so that we never have this kind of runaway spending that we had through the [former President Joe] Biden years."

The senator said her constituents are excited that there's talk of a possible rebate being sent to taxpayers.

"People are beginning to talk about this," said Blackburn, who hosted a telephone town hall with some Tennesseans on Wednesday night. "People want to see the cost of government come down. They want to see those savings in the federal system, because every penny that is spent is taxpayer money. It is coming out of their pockets. They're working hard to earn that money. And so they're saying, look, let's make certain that we reduce the size, the scope, the reach of the federal government.

"That's why my DOGE Acts have been so popular. Freezing federal hiring, freezing federal salaries, making certain that people return to work, going to a merit-based system, and then moving these agencies that are not national security or defense, move them out of D.C. so that they're more accountable to the people."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com