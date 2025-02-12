WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: adam schiff | democrats | kash patel | russia | donald trump | marsha blackburn | fbi

Sen. Blackburn: Dems Fear Patel Over Russiagate

By    |   Wednesday, 12 February 2025 06:53 PM EST

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Sunday that the reason why Democrats, such as California Sen. Adam Schiff, "fear" the prospect of Kash Patel leading the FBI is because he knows their roles in Russiagate.

"I think, too, they are very fearful of Kash Patel, because Kash Patel knows what Adam Schiff and some of the others did with Russia collusion, and they know that he he knows — the dirt on them, if you will — and I think they're fearful of what he's going to do and what he's going to reveal," Blackburn told "Fox & Friends" on Sunday.

Blackburn went on to say that Democrats recognize that "Patel is very devoted to bringing transparency to what's going on in Washington."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Politics
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Sunday that the reason why Democrats, such as California Sen. Adam Schiff, "fear" the prospect of Kash Patel leading the FBI is because he knows their roles in Russiagate.
adam schiff, democrats, kash patel, russia, donald trump, marsha blackburn, fbi
121
2025-53-12
Wednesday, 12 February 2025 06:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved