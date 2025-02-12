Sen. Blackburn: Dems Fear Patel Over Russiagate

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said on Sunday that the reason why Democrats, such as California Sen. Adam Schiff, "fear" the prospect of Kash Patel leading the FBI is because he knows their roles in Russiagate.

"I think, too, they are very fearful of Kash Patel, because Kash Patel knows what Adam Schiff and some of the others did with Russia collusion, and they know that he he knows — the dirt on them, if you will — and I think they're fearful of what he's going to do and what he's going to reveal," Blackburn told "Fox & Friends" on Sunday.

Blackburn went on to say that Democrats recognize that "Patel is very devoted to bringing transparency to what's going on in Washington."