Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Harris Can't Run on Economy

Vice President Kamala Harris has a dismal economic record on which to campaign, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Thursday.

"She is not going to win on the economy and the American people know this," Blackburn said on "Newsline." "And they know that President Trump had an inflation rate of 1.4% when he left office. And as of today, with the CPI numbers that are out, the inflation rate is 20.3%."

Blackburn said that since President Joe Biden took office, Americans are spending $1,023 more each month to buy the same goods and services than they were in December 2020 and January 2021.

"The Democrats can't explain this," Blackburn said. "Kamala is going to say whatever she has to get elected."

Blackburn also criticized the Biden-Harris administration for its handling of the southern border.

"They have put a lot of effort into making the illegal legal," Blackburn said. "They've gone into countries and flown people into the country through the parole program, letting them enter illegally.

"And we don't know who many of these people are. That is why we have 375 known terrorists come in on the Biden-Harris administration. Last year, [there were] 99 known terrorists that are somewhere in this country. They don't know where they are."

