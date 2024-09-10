Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Kamala Harris Is a 'Dangerous Liberal'

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., during an appearance on Newsmax on Tuesday, accused Vice President Kamala Harris of being a "dangerous liberal" while being disingenuous to the American public about her policy positions.

"Will the real Kamala Harris please stand up and show up?" Blackburn said on "The Chris Salcedo Show," challenging Harris' consistency on policy positions.

"I think that she was telling the truth when she said her values had not changed. But she is lying to the American people. She is weak. She is failed. She is dangerously liberal."

Blackburn highlighted several issues she believes Harris has shifted positions, including fracking, Medicare for All, defunding the police, and abolishing ICE. According to Blackburn, Harris has been inconsistent in her statements but continues to signal to her left-leaning base subtly.

"When she says her values haven't changed, she hasn't changed her opinion on fracking," Blackburn continued. "She probably knows that she can do a wink and a nod over to the left and say, look, the EPA would never let me go back to fracking."

Blackburn predicted Harris would use the federal "bureaucracy or some agency" as an excuse to avoid implementing policies she is now for that are unpopular with liberals.

"She can say, 'Oh well,' and go about her joyous merry way, and the American people are the losers," the Tennessee senator said.

Blackburn, who GovTrack ranked the most conservative senator in 2019, contrasted herself with Harris, claiming Harris is "to the left of Bernie Sanders" and "to the left of Elizabeth Warren," widely considered ultra-liberal.

She referenced a comment from Sanders, saying he admitted that Harris is willing to say whatever is necessary to secure political power.

"Bernie Sanders really said the quiet part out loud this week when he said, 'Kamala Harris is saying what she needs to say in order to get elected.' And that's what she's doing. She is lying to the American people."

Blackburn's comments come as Harris faces scrutiny over her shifting positions on various policies. During the 2020 presidential campaign, Harris expressed support for Medicare for All and banning fracking — positions she now reportedly opposes. Axios recently reported that Harris has walked back these stances in her current role, Axios reported.

Additionally, Blackburn pointed to Harris' flip-flop on the southern border wall as another example of her inconsistency. While Harris once called the Trump administration's border wall "un-American" and a "complete waste of taxpayer money" in a 2020 Facebook post, she now pledges to invest hundreds of millions of dollars in border security, including paying for a border wall if elected president.

The senator warns that Harris' apparent willingness to shift her positions on key issues makes her a "dangerous liberal" whose true agenda may be hidden behind campaign rhetoric.

