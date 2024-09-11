Sen. Marsha Blackburn to Newsmax: Harris Fumbled, Punted on Questions

Vice President Kamala Harris fumbled and punted on several questions during Tuesday night's debate with former President Donald Trump, but ABC's moderators "never fact-checked her," Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn, told Newsmax.

"One of the things that I noticed was she fumbled the first question, which was: Are you better off today than you were four years ago?" Blackburn told Wednesday's "Wake Up America." "And of course, she couldn't answer that question because inflation is what is just wrecking the lives of so many people.

"So she went into this thing about her middle-class life."

Blackburn said Americans under President Joe Biden's administration are "working two and three jobs" just to get by.

"Their wages are stagnant," she said. "Tennessee families are spending $1,013 more each month to buy the same basket of goods that they were buying in 2020."

Harris also punted on questions when it came to healthcare and the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Blackburn said.

"Kamala has said she was the last person in the room," the senator said. "She still thinks Afghanistan was a success. She didn't want to answer the question about [keeping Trump's] tariffs."

Harris' "canned answers," were "very inauthentic," Blackburn added.

"People want someone who's going to tell them the truth, and that's President Donald Trump," she contended.

Trump further asked, in his closing, why Harris and President Joe Biden have not created the "opportunity economy" she is calling for in her policy plans.

"One of the things we have to look at when she talks about an opportunity economy, she is not talking about an economy where you make the decisions that work best for you and your family," Blackburn said. "She's talking about a government-run, government-controlled economy where they're going to make the decisions, where the government is going to take care of student loans if they are going to pay for your education, they're going to tell you what you're going to study."

And if the government gives people money for a home, "they're going to tell you what kind of house, and where to live," she added.

"People want less government control, not more," Blackburn said. "Kamala Harris laid out last night through all of these word salads and all of these rehearsed answers that what she is for is big government that is going to have more control of your life."

Blackburn also spoke out about pop star Taylor Swift's Tuesday night endorsement for Harris, saying the endorsement Trump and most people want is the endorsement of the American people, "who look at the policies of these two individuals and say, how are we as a family going to be better off?"

"It is not Kamala Harris — who believes in big government, tight controls, and D.C. telling states and local communities exactly what they're going to do," Blackburn concluded.

