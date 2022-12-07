Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Biden's Staff Shielding Him from Border

Tennessee GOP Sen. Marsha Blackburn suggested on Newsmax that President Joe Biden's staff may be leading him to believe that the southern border is secure.

"I don't think his staff wants him to actually see what's going on at the border," Blackburn told "Spicer & Co."

"They're probably trying to shield him from much of what is going on at the border because they continue to say, 'well, the border is secure. Don't believe what you're seeing. We're telling you the border is secure.'"

The congresswoman adds that despite the president's obtuseness, the southern border continues to see record numbers of crossings, including "known got-aways," and those numbers tick "up toward a million in a year."

On Tuesday, Biden flew to Arizona to give a 16-minute talk at a computer-chips factory. When asked, according to the New York Post, why he couldn't visit the southern border, the president replied, "because there are more important things going on. They are going to invest billions of dollars in a new enterprise in the state."