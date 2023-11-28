×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: marsha blackburn | israel | emergency aid | budget | ukraine | joe biden | chuck schumer

Blackburn to Newsmax: 'Of Course' Israel Aid Should be Paid for

By    |   Tuesday, 28 November 2023 08:54 PM EST

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that aid for Israel should be paid for by pulling funds that have already been allocated for some other item in the budget.

"Of course, we should be paying for it with other funds, repositioning funds that are already in the budget process," Blackburn said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Chris Salcedo Show." "We have this debt that is piling on top of our children and grandchildren's heads. It needs to be brought under control."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday that the upper chamber will begin consideration of an aid package for Israel and Ukraine as early as next week.

"We hope to have a vote next week," Schumer said. "Yes, that's the plan."

Schumer also said he will discuss security at the U.S. border with President Joe Biden and with his Democrat colleagues in the Senate.

Last month, Biden asked Congress to approve $106 billion in aid, including funding for Ukraine as it battles Russia, Israel in its fight against Palestinian militant group Hamas after the group's Oct. 7 attack on the Jewish state, and increased security at the U.S.-Mexico border.

The funding has not yet been approved, and the Republican-controlled House passed a bill that included aid for Israel but not for Ukraine, raising concerns that additional funds for Kyiv might never pass.

The $14.5 billion in aid for Israel passed by the House would be paid for by cuts in government spending elsewhere. Biden has said he would veto the aid package, and Schumer warned that the "stunningly unserious" bill would be dead on arrival in the Senate.

Blackburn said "of course" any aid package "should be paid for," rather than added to the national debt, and also said Israel aid should be considered separately from aid for Ukraine.

"And of course, you should consider what is so important about protecting our southern border and protecting our nation's sovereignty," she added. "Let's put that at the top of the list also."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nicole Wells | editorial.wells@newsmax.com

Nicole Wells, a Newsmax general assignment reporter covers news, politics, and culture. She is a National Newspaper Association award-winning journalist.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Tuesday that aid for Israel should be paid for by pulling funds that have already been allocated for some other item in the budget.
marsha blackburn, israel, emergency aid, budget, ukraine, joe biden, chuck schumer
386
2023-54-28
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 08:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved