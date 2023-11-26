Rep. Turner: Aid for Israel, Ukraine Unlikely Before End of 2023

Approval of an aid package for Ukraine and Israel is unlikely before the end of the year, Rep. Mike Turner told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday.

The Ohio Republican, who is the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, said the main obstacle for passing the aid package for the two countries is the Biden administration's southern border policies.

"I think it would be very difficult to get it done by the end of the year. And the impediment, currently, is the White House policy on the southern border. The White House ... including it as a national security package — recognizing that the Southern border is a threat — put in funding, but it's going to need policy changes," he said.

"Congress is going to require that there be laws changed to make certain that the border returns to its prior state — you know, perhaps 'Remain in Mexico,' other types of provisions that would secure the southern border."

House Republicans passed a $14.3 billion aid package earlier this month for Israel only, but that deal is opposed by the White House because it does not include aid to Ukraine, The Hill reported. The Israel-only bill also cut added IRS funding opposed by Republicans that the White House established in a bill last year.

Last month the White House proposed a $106 billion national security supplemental funding request that included aid for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan — as well as humanitarian aid and border security measures.

Senate Majority Leader Schumer announced on X Sunday that he intends to bring that funding request to the floor for a vote the week of Dec. 4.

There are, however, an increasing number of House Republicans who oppose approving more aid for Ukraine in its war against Russia, according to The Hill.