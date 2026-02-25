Sen. Blackburn to Newsmax: Spanberger's SOTU Rebuttal Pushed 'Elitist' Negativity

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats chose negativity over patriotism in their response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address, even as America celebrates the 250th anniversary of its founding this year.

Appearing on "Bianca Across the Nation," Blackburn sharply contrasted Trump's "positive" and "optimistic" speech with what she described as a condescending rebuttal from Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

"Last night, President Trump's speech was so positive, so optimistic, so focused on belief in America and what our country has accomplished in 250 years and celebrating winning and celebrating the goodness of the American people," she said.

Blackburn said Trump struck the right tone at a historic moment, highlighting American achievement and resilience instead of dwelling on grievances.

She praised the president for showcasing everyday heroes and American champions as symbols of national pride.

"I loved having the hockey team there and having them hold up those gold medals," Blackburn said, referring to the Team USA Olympic men's hockey team, which won gold at the 2026 Milan Cortina Olympics on Sunday.

She also applauded Trump's recognition of U.S. service members and their sacrifices in the defense of freedom.

"I love the fact that the president recognized the service that so many of our military have given, and the way they have chosen to fight and defend our freedoms to save their fellow man," Blackburn said, calling the tribute "so inspiring."

For the Tennessee Republican, the president's address reflected confidence in the American people and faith in the nation's future.

But she said the Democratic response immediately shifted the tone from celebration to criticism.

"And then you hear the Democrat response that, once again, it's frowns," Blackburn said. "It's all poor victimization."

Instead of embracing the country's milestone anniversary, she said, Democrats focused on what she characterized as higher taxes and government control.

"It was let us increase your taxes," Blackburn said, describing Spanberger's message. "We want to tax hardworking people more so we, the elite that are in control of your government, can take your money and accomplish what we, the elite that they are, want to accomplish."

She accused Virginia's Democratic governor of delivering what she described as an out-of-touch and patronizing message.

"It was a very weak rebuttal," Blackburn said. "She came from an elitist point of view and really condescended to, not only the American people, but the people of the Commonwealth of Virginia that she was elected to serve."

