Rep. Mullin to Newsmax: Dems Pushing Trump to Run With Their Attacks

Former President Donald Trump shrugs off attacks such as the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home because he's a fighter who is being "pushed" by Democrats into running in 2024, Rep. Markwayne Mullin, the GOP candidate in Oklahoma's race for the U.S. Senate, said on Newsmax Friday night after Trump's rally speech in Wilmington, North Carolina.

Trump, while talking about the moves that have been made against him in recent months, including the raid on his Mar-a-Lago home and New York Attorney General Letitia James' lawsuit, said that "you feel like a fighter left and right, and then you get up and you knock the hell out of them."

Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax's "Prime News" that he called Trump the day after the raid to tell him that Oklahoma backs him, and Trump replied, "I'm used to this. It's just another day for me. It's just Tuesday."

Mullin added that Trump's enemies "constantly come after him," and even while Trump hasn't announced he is planning on running again in 2024, he believes now, he will.

"I promise you, he didn't plan on running," said Mullin, noting that he and Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, were the "last two people to meet him in the White House. And I asked him and he says 'absolutely not. I've already won two elections. I'm not. I have no intentions of running again.'"

He said he believes that is why the Trumps left for Florida; but now, the Democrats have "pushed him into it."

"If you keep poking the bear, eventually he's going to come back and he's not one to back down," said Mullin. "I don't know why the Democrats can't figure this out. You continue to push him he's gonna come at you stronger and harder and with more vigor than he ever has, and he is energetic and rested right now, and he's fully focused."

Meanwhile, in coverage after Trump's rally, Newsmax political analyst Mark Halperin, while discussing the speech, commented that the former president is a big draw for GOP candidates because he gets the focus and the crowds with his words and endorsements.

Washington Times commentary editor Kelly Sadler, also on the post-rally show, pointed out that the GOP base "appreciates" that Trump will fight back, even with the establishment attacking him with lawsuits and criminal investigations.

"They see that there is a dual sort of an inequity injustice, and the Democrats really just want to take him out and not let him run again," she said.

But Trump, she added, has just launched a new super PAC that will fund money into senatorial campaigns and has a $100 million war chest.

"He's just like, you're not going to take me out of this political equation," said Sadler. "I'm going to fight. I'm going to be there for you, and I think that is what allures a lot of the Republican base."

