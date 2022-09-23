Trump Declares Midterms 'Referendum' on Pelosi, Dems

The upcoming midterm elections are a "referendum" on President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, and the "radical left Democrat Congress that is destroying our country," former President Donald Trump said Friday while opening his rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

"Seven weeks from now, the people of North Carolina going to vote to fire the radical left Democrats, and you're going to send great Ted Budd to the U.S. Senate," Trump said. "You're going to elect an incredible slate of true American First Republicans up and down the ballot. And together we are going to end crazy Nancy Pelosi's political career."

The Democrats' policies have "brought our country really to the brink of ruin," said Trump. "You know what's happening? You know it better. And by the way, did you see the stock market today? It wasn't good…we had the greatest success in the history of any country.

"Since I left office, the price of electricity is up 19%, gasoline is up 82%, fuel is up 91%, milk is up 22%, and eggs are up only 46%. Health insurance is up 24%. Our 30-year mortgage rate has more than doubled and real wages have declined 17 months in a row. Otherwise, we're doing quite well, thank you very much."

Meanwhile, more than 5 million illegal migrants have crossed the borders "and the number I think is a lot more than that," said Trump.

"Prisons in North Carolina are at a level that nobody's ever seen before," said Trump. "At least 26% and the murder rate is the highest in 25 years. And probably the answer is 49 years."

That means the choice is clear this November, said Trump.

"If you want the decline and fall of America, then you should vote for the crazy radical left Democrats and that's what they are," he said. "If you want to stop the destruction of our country and save the American dream, you must vote Republican. Joe Biden and the Democrat arsonists do not care one bit about the pain and suffering they're causing you, your family, or our once-great country."