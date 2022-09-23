Trump: New York AG James Should Be 'Immediately Disbarred'

Former President Donald Trump Friday night called for New York Attorney General Letitia James, whom he nicknamed "Peekaboo," to lose her reelection campaign and said she "deserves to be removed from office and immediately disbarred and banished from the legal profession forever" after her lawsuit this week accusing him and his family business of fraud.

"There's never been a president that's gone through the crap that I'm going through, left and right," Trump said in his rally in Wilmington, North Carolina. "You feel like a fighter left and right, and then you get up and you knock the hell out of them."

Trump said he wishes James' GOP competitor Michael Henry a "lot of luck," as he is "representing a lot of people that want to see New York changes."

And even beyond the issue of the FBI's raid in August and the seizure of documents from his Mar-a-Lago home, James' civil lawsuit shows "the left's chilling obsession with targeting political opponents," said Trump.

"There's no better example of the left's chilling obsession with targeting political opponents and the baseless, abusive and depraved lawsuit against me, my family, my company by the racist attorney general of New York state."

James, he said, is a "raging maniac" who campaigned for office by "ranting and raving about her goal," which was to "get Donald Trump."

"She knew nothing about me," he said. "I never heard of her. In fact, I was watching it and I said, 'Boy, that woman's angry.' I don't think she likes me too much — all without having any evidence. She knew nothing about me before she had even begun her phony investigation."

But now, James boasted about her plan to "weaponize her office against me" and was "probably working with the federal government, of course, declaring, 'I look forward to going into the office of attorney general York state every single day and suing him. I'm going to sue him. And then I'm going to go home and I'm going to be so happy because I sued him,'" said Trump.

The former president, going on, called her lawsuit "gross prosecutorial misconduct," like the actions taking place with the Jan. 6 committee.

"Liz Cheney was so badly defeated, I thought that genuinely the Jan. 6 [commitee] would go away," said Trump. "I think it is going away actually because that really was the sentiment of a great group of people she got. I think it was the largest defeat in the history of politics as a congressperson. And that was a referendum on what they're doing in a fair country instead of harassing me."

He added that instead of investigating him, the Department of Justice should investigate James for her "appalling and malicious abuse of power."

"Thankfully, the latest polls show that 'Peekaboo' James is losing to her Republican challenger this fall," said Trump. "He's a real crime fighter."

But New York, under "nutjob" James, is seeing crime climb at record rates, but "the radical Democrats don't care about prosecuting violent criminals. They only care about persecuting Republicans or conservatives."