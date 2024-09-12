Sen Mullin to Newsmax: Stopgap Spending Measure 'A Good Bill'

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., recently canceled a vote on a six-month-stopgap government funding measure that would fund the federal government through March 28, as the Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a government shutdown looms.

The hangup is the speaker's proposed bill that includes legislation, informally called the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, plus detractors in his own party who are opposed to stopgap spending measures.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Thursday that his colleagues should avoid allowing "perfection to get in the way of the good. And this is a good bill."

Mullin told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Johnson is a close friend who is in a tough position.

" … They're looking for perfection in the bill," he said. "There is no perfection in the bill. But what we do have is a real threat to our elections by these blue states wanting to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote."

Mullin said negotiation is more important than perfection.

"You're not going to get everything you want in every bill you're negotiating … these individuals need to learn to negotiate a little bit," he said.

