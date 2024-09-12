WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: markwayne mullin | stopgap | government | shutdown | spending bill | funding | mike johnson

Sen Mullin to Newsmax: Stopgap Spending Measure 'A Good Bill'

By    |   Thursday, 12 September 2024 09:09 PM EDT

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., recently canceled a vote on a six-month-stopgap government funding measure that would fund the federal government through March 28, as the Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a government shutdown looms.

The hangup is the speaker's proposed bill that includes legislation, informally called the SAVE Act, which would require proof of citizenship to register to vote, plus detractors in his own party who are opposed to stopgap spending measures.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Thursday that his colleagues should avoid allowing "perfection to get in the way of the good. And this is a good bill."

Mullin told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" that Johnson is a close friend who is in a tough position.

" … They're looking for perfection in the bill," he said. "There is no perfection in the bill. But what we do have is a real threat to our elections by these blue states wanting to allow non-U.S. citizens to vote."

Mullin said negotiation is more important than perfection.

"You're not going to get everything you want in every bill you're negotiating … these individuals need to learn to negotiate a little bit," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., recently canceled a vote on a six-month-stopgap government funding measure that would fund the federal government through March 28, as the Sept. 30 deadline to avoid a government shutdown looms.
markwayne mullin, stopgap, government, shutdown, spending bill, funding, mike johnson
248
2024-09-12
Thursday, 12 September 2024 09:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved