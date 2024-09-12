Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: SAVE Act 'Puts Some Teeth' Into Election Security

The SAVE Act "puts some teeth" into election security, said Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan.

"It puts some teeth with it so that there's actually punishment for this, that if you're voting illegally, if you're registering illegally, there'll be some type of punishment for it, much like it's against the law to speed but we need to say, 'well, what is the speed limit?' And then here's the punishment for that as well," Marshall said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax.

"So, I think it takes it to the next step," he said in an appearance on "Newsline." "And nobody can argue that this makes the election less secure. So, I think there's all good things but why are Democrats against it? And that's what we need to expose them for this. We need to get [Montana Sen.] John Tester on record. We need to get [Vice President] Kamala Harris on. This would have been a great debate question, wouldn't it, for Tuesday night?"



It is illegal for people who aren’t U.S. citizens to vote in federal elections, and experts say it rarely happens, given that violators face imprisonment and deportation.

On a possible government shutdown after House Speaker Mike Johnson postponed a vote on a temporary spending bill that would keep federal agencies and programs funded for six months as opposition from both parties thwarted his first attempt at avoiding a partial government shutdown in three weeks, Marshall told Newsmax: "I think it's possible."

The legislation to continue government funding when the new budget year begins on Oct. 1 includes a requirement that people registering to vote must provide proof of citizenship. Johnson, R-La., signaled that he was not backing off linking the two main components of the bill.

"And what we have to be careful of is, since the Democrats control the national media, that if there is a shutdown, they'll blame Republicans right before the election," Marshall said. "So, we need to keep our eye on the big prize here and the big prize is the White House, getting the majority in the Senate and the House as well."

On the debate structure between former President Donald Trump and Harris, Marshall told Newsmax it would have been ideal to have opposing networks take the lead.

"I would love to see someone from Newsmax and somebody from CNN, you know, side-by-side asking the questions, equal fact-checking as well," he said.

"But our job for the next six weeks we got left is we have to expose Kamala Harris exactly for who she is, that she's the person that ushered in 12 million illegal aliens across into this country. We've lost 300,000 young adults to fentanyl poisoning. They're responsible for the cost of gas and groceries, of rent, of childcare. All these things just blowing up right in front of us. Donald Trump is going to be out there fighting for you and me, for our families back home."

