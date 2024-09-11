Rep. Steube to Newsmax: I'm a 'No' on Temp Spending Bill

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday he won't vote to pass another continuing resolution to fund the government because spending is already out of control.

On the "The Chris Salcedo Show," Steube said he and some of his Republican colleagues "don't want to continue the Pelosi-Schumer spending spree from the COVID era on the American taxpayer." He added, "We're running a $1.2- to $2.5-trillion deficit, a year. This will add to that. We're $36 trillion in debt."

Steube said, "When I got elected to Congress six years ago, I told my district that Washington had a spending problem and we needed to cut spending.

"And since the House Republicans have been in the majority, we haven't cut any spending because we continue to pass continuing resolutions that, oh, by the way, Speaker Johnson said last year after he became speaker, Oh, we're just going to pass this one more in December. No more CRs. We're not going to do it that way. We're going to pass our appropriations bills."

Steube reiterated, "I'm not going to support it. I don't know. Well, I can tell you the playbook is now there will be a clean CR that Democrats will vote for and that part of my conference will vote for to keep the government open."

Congress has until Sept. 30 to pass a spending bill and avoid a government shutdown. Some lawmakers are calling for a stopgap funding bill, or continuing resolution, that would keep government operations going until March.

