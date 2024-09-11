WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: greg steube | spending bill | government | shutdown | house | deficit

Rep. Steube to Newsmax: I'm a 'No' on Temp Spending Bill

By    |   Wednesday, 11 September 2024 07:02 PM EDT

Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday he won't vote to pass another continuing resolution to fund the government because spending is already out of control.

On the "The Chris Salcedo Show," Steube said he and some of his Republican colleagues "don't want to continue the Pelosi-Schumer spending spree from the COVID era on the American taxpayer." He added, "We're running a $1.2- to $2.5-trillion deficit, a year. This will add to that. We're $36 trillion in debt."

Steube said, "When I got elected to Congress six years ago, I told my district that Washington had a spending problem and we needed to cut spending.

"And since the House Republicans have been in the majority, we haven't cut any spending because we continue to pass continuing resolutions that, oh, by the way, Speaker Johnson said last year after he became speaker, Oh, we're just going to pass this one more in December. No more CRs. We're not going to do it that way. We're going to pass our appropriations bills."

Steube reiterated, "I'm not going to support it. I don't know. Well, I can tell you the playbook is now there will be a clean CR that Democrats will vote for and that part of my conference will vote for to keep the government open."

Congress has until Sept. 30 to pass a spending bill and avoid a government shutdown. Some lawmakers are calling for a stopgap funding bill, or continuing resolution, that would keep government operations going until March.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Kate McManus

Kate McManus is a New Jersey-based Newsmax writer who's spent more than two decades as a journalist.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Rep. Greg Steube, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Wednesday he won't vote to pass another continuing resolution to fund the government because spending is already out of control.
greg steube, spending bill, government, shutdown, house, deficit
304
2024-02-11
Wednesday, 11 September 2024 07:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved