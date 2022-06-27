×
Tags: markwayne mullin | oklahoma | red wave | senate | gop | primary | democrats

Rep. Markwayne Mullin to Newsmax: Dems Sold Voters 'Bill of Goods'

(Newsmax/''Rob Schmitt Tonight'')

By    |   Monday, 27 June 2022 10:43 PM

A major reason that over 1 million voters have moved to the GOP in the last year is because they realized the Democrats sold them ''a bill of goods," Rep. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.,  told Newsmax on Monday.

''When you start having crime to the cities that's running rampant, you see inflation going through the roof, you see the moral fabric of the country literally eroding in front of you, and you're trying to raise a family, you're trying to survive, you start thinking, 'look, the party in charge, maybe they sold us a bill of goods that just didn't work and it's time to change directions,''' Mullin, who is running for Oklahoma's Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., told ''Rob Schmitt Tonight.''

People may have been upset at former President Donald Trump's behavior, but ''they're starting to really appreciate his America first agenda and his policies, so they're thinking that maybe that's the right direction to go,'' Mullin continued. ''So you're seeing this red wave, the switch, saying we're not willing to follow these people down this road anymore.''

''I've got good friends that are Democrats, lifelong Democrats, that said, 'I don't have a party anymore. This party has gone someplace that I don't even recognize them,''' Mullin added.

Mullin faces nine other candidates in Oklahoma's special GOP primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday, including Scott Pruitt, who served from February 2017 to July 2018 as administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency under then-President Donald Trump.

