Conservative Ad Rips Biden Over Rising Prices

A new ad from a conservative group accuses President Joe Biden of hampering Americans' summer experience by causing rising gas prices and inflation.

The ad, part of the State Government Leadership Foundation's campaign titled "Tale of Two Americas," will air in several important battleground states ahead of the upcoming 2022 midterm elections, including Colorado, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, and Pennsylvania. The ad claims that Biden's economic policies have caused high gas prices and widespread inflation, which has caused problems for Americans looking to enjoy their summer.

"Thanks to the failed policies of President Biden and his liberal allies in the states, Americans hoping to get back to normal after two straight summers of COVID-19 restrictions have no less worry and uncertainty in their lives right now than they did during the pandemic," Republican State Leadership Committee President Dee Duncan, told the Daily Caller on Monday. "Reckless spending and anti-American energy policies from Washington are the reason gas prices are skyrocketing, inflation is soaring, and working families don't have the financial means to experience the summers they were hoping for."

Biden recently called on Congress to suspend the federal gas tax for the next three months in order to lower prices for American consumers.

"Every time you go to the gas station to fill your tank, the federal government charges an 18-cent tax per gallon of gas that you purchase and a 24-cent tax per gallon of diesel you purchase," Biden said last week. "It's a tax that's been around for 90 years."

He added, "By suspending the 18-cent gas tax — federal gas tax for the next 90 days, we can bring down the price of gas and give families just a little bit of relief."