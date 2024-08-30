Gold Star Father to Newsmax: Trump Showed Up for Us When Biden-Harris Didn't

Gold Star father Mark Schmitz told Newsmax on Friday that, unlike President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, former President Donald Trump has shown up to support the families of the 13 U.S. troops killed during the Afghanistan withdrawal — including at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday.

Schmitz's son, Marine Lance Cpl. Jared Schmitz, was killed Aug. 26, 2021, during the withdrawal of American forces from Bagram Airfield in Afghanistan. Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington to honor the 13 fallen servicemembers killed during the operation three years ago.

"I want to set the record straight here, to especially the other media that are trying to twist this and turn it into a pretzel," Schmitz said during an appearance on "National Report." "The families of the fallen have gravitated to a president that has given them the time of day. We had asked to have a sit-down with the White House. Negative. We had asked to have a sit-down with the president [Trump]. He was going to spend two hours with us at Bedminster, [New Jersey]; ended up being six hours. We asked to be part of the RNC [Republican National Convention] so we could have our kids' names read out loud, and the RNC, Trump's team said, 'Absolutely, come on out.' "

"The families of those that are buried at Arlington requested that Trump show up, and Trump did," he added. "So, that, to me, is a leader. This is not a political statement whatsoever, despite what the other media is trying to twist this as."

Schmitz said that he and the other families he is in communication with have received "no response" from the Biden-Harris administration over the death of their loved ones. In fact, he said, people who were involved in the withdrawal operation have advanced in their careers in the time since, instead of being demoted.

"In lieu of being fired, those that shut up have actually been promoted, and that's the ultimate spit in the face," Schmitz said. "I mean, you do a bad job of what you should have done and should have been fired for, but instead, now they're receiving promotions, and that's ridiculous."

For the families of the fallen servicemembers, accountability looks like resignations for those involved in the botched operation, Schmitz said.

"Well, quite frankly, what President Trump just said the other day when he takes back the Oval Office, he's going to demand resignations right then and there," he said. "Some of the family members have requested to be there at the Oval Office to receive those resignations. I mean, we've had the most utmost disrespect given to us throughout this entire three-year process so far, just getting spit in the face time and time again. We would love to be the ones to receive those resignations letters and give them a little parting gift."

