Mark Morgan to Newsmax: GOP Must Fix Border Crisis or 'Own' It

Senate Republicans' negotiations on border security indicate that they're planning to "water down" the provisions in the House-passed H.R. 2; and if that happens, the immigration crisis will not end, former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Newsmax Saturday.

"If they don't say strong, this crisis is not going to be fixed," said Morgan, who appeared on Newsmax's "Saturday Report" with New York City Councilwoman Vickie Paladino. "As we head into November 2024, if the Republicans don't fix it, they're going to own this crisis."

A delegation of House Republicans, led by Speaker Mike Johnson, visited the Texas border Wednesday to spotlight the growing problems; but Morgan also warned Saturday that the lawmakers must do more than make appearances.

"If this show of force by the Republicans at the border is to mean anything other than a photo-op or a dog and pony show, then we have to see some action," said Morgan. "Speaker Johnson did a great job both with his press conference, and he did an interview with Jake Tapper on CNN where I think he absolutely schooled [him] to illustrate that we're not going to solve this with throwing more money at their crisis."

Instead, there must be a "fundamental shift" in policy, and that comes under the policies already approved by the House in its resolution, said Morgan.

"If this is going to mean anything, the Republicans have to show strength and resolve; and they have to force this administration to change its policies," he added.

Paladino, meanwhile, strongly criticized New York City Mayor Eric Adams for his threat to sue bus companies for transporting immigrants into the city.

"This is absolutely ridiculous," she said. "If it wasn't so awful, it would actually be kind of funny that you're going after bus companies."

Paladino added that she is "sick and tired of listening to the blame game" surrounding immigration and the number of migrants who are ending up in New York City.

"The problem Adams has is he has no friends anywhere," she said. "The City Council hates him because he's not liberal enough. He's not doing enough. He's got no friends in the state government. Where's Chuck Schumer? Where's our governor? You're grasping at straws here, by saying, 'Sue the bus companies.' It's ludicrous. It's absolutely ludicrous."

Paladino said she agrees with Morgan that "we are going to end up owning this crisis if the Republicans do not grow a spine."

"We're blaming the Democrats, as we should, because it's the Biden administration in the last three months" that led to hundreds of thousands of immigrants coming across the border, she continued.

"A lot of them are in New York. And this is not going to work at all unless we do something about this man who seems to be from another planet, [Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas. He doesn't even speak in reality and in real terms; he has no grasp of what's going on," Paladino added. "[Vice President] Kamala Harris was there once in 2021, and she was 800 miles from the actual border."

