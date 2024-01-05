Rep. Weber to Newsmax: Border Crisis Might Make US Unrecognizable

An estimated 10 million illegal immigrants have crossed the U.S. southern border since Joe Biden became president, and reportedly there were more than 300,000 encounters between Customs and Border Patrol agents and migrants in December.

Rep. Randy Weber, R-Texas, told Newsmax on Friday that if there is no resolution to the border crisis, the country soon will become unrecognizable.

"In the month of December alone, almost [300,000] illegals came across our southern border," Weber said on "American Agenda." "Just think about that again. I was in the Texas Legislature for four years on the House Education Committee, and that's about 27 complete school districts in one month that Americans are going to have to pay for, somebody is going to have to pay for.

"Not to mention the drain on the infrastructure, and there's a lot of criminals involved in that, not to mention the drain on the hospital system, the healthcare system that we are going to bear the brunt of. It's unbelievable that this is going on. That's how bad it is, and it has been going on for a long time."

The House and the Democrat-controlled Senate and Biden have been at odds over a $110 billion supplemental spending request from Biden that ties aid to Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan with funding for border security.

The House passed a separate $14.5 billion aid package for Israel in November, and Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., wants significant improvements in border security before the House will agree on providing more aid to Ukraine.

Weber, who was among a House delegation that visited the southern border on Wednesday, said House Republicans are willing to take a stand with deadlines on funding the government looming Jan. 19 and Feb. 2.

"If it gets to the point where the Senate and the president won't capitulate, they will not decide that they have to do something at the border, [and] if this is the way we have to get their attention, sadly it may wind up being that," Weber said referring to a government shutdown. "But something has to be done."

Weber said he objects to Republicans taking the blame for stalled talks with the Senate and Biden when they have offered proposals, many of which were successfully implemented during the Trump administration, that Democrats and Biden are turning down.

"Trump was following the policy and we had the lowest border crossings in a long time," Weber said. "We talked to a Border Patrol agent, by the way, who said that he has witnessed the fact that Biden has destroyed 100 years of immigration law [and] border policy in just [his] first three, three-plus years."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com