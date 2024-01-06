Rep. Good to Newsmax: House Republicans' Border Trip 'Sobering'

House Republicans, accompanied by House Speaker Mike Johnson, experienced a "sobering visit" to the border this past week at Eagle Pass, Texas, as President Joe Biden's policies have done "irreparable harm to the country," Rep. Bob Good said on Newsmax Saturday.

"I'm from Virginia, so I'm not in a geographical border state," the Virginia Republican said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "But as you know, every state, every community is a border state or border community under this president's policies."

Biden has "intentionally, purposefully, and willingly" caused the border invasions, Good added, saying what he learned in the recent visit shows that is happening.

"The federal government is suing and fighting the state of Texas' efforts to try to enforce border security to protect or prevent illegal immigration to their state," said Good. "They're trying to be the path of most resistance in Texas — the largest portion of our Mexican border, as you know. And they are being sued and fought by the federal government."

Further, the administration is asking for more resources for the border. But when Texas is doing the job, "it doesn't cost the federal government anything," said Good. "So we know what the reality is. They want this invasion. They don't want to let Texas or other border states prevent it from happening."

Meanwhile, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this past week told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that the world, not just the United States, is experiencing historic mass migration issues because of climate change, poverty, and increasing levels of authoritarianism; and Good said the secretary is "simply a clown."

"It's unbelievable how much dereliction of duty he has displayed," he said. "He deserves to be impeached, as does President Biden, for the harm that they're doing to the country."

Further, criminals who have entered the United States aren't here for the free health care and social services offered by the Biden administration and the federal government, said Good.

"[They] evade that because they have terrorist ties, criminal backgrounds, [and are] trafficking women and children and drugs into the country," said Good. "The millions that have gotten this country in the last three years because of that, when this border is sealed, what harm will they do? We will see a Hamas-like incident in this country as a result of this president's policies because of who he is currently letting in and has already let into this country."

Meanwhile, House Republicans are insisting that Biden's request for additional aid for Ukraine be combined with money to secure the border, and Good said the lawmakers need to "hold firm."

H.R. 2, already passed in the House, codifies into law the "great policies" that came through under former President Donald Trump, said Good.

"We must not settle for some kind of watered-down, weak, pretend border-security bill," he said. "We must not allow the Senate and the White House to improperly conflate immigration policy with border security ... We've got to stand firm on H.R. 2, and we've got to demand it — not only that it's signed into law by the president after being passed by the Senate, but it's implemented and it's enforced."

But the administration is "lawless" and will not enforce laws already on the books, and it is "intentionally trying to circumvent them," Good said.

Good on Saturday also spoke out against Biden's speech Thursday, in which he delivered an angry critique of Trump, his expected rival for the White Houe.

"[Biden] can't run on record inflation, record interest rates, and open border ... He can't run on American energy independence being forfeited by him intentionally," said Good. "He can't run on his climate extremism. He can't run on dividing the country effectively, which is what he's trying to do here. All he has is fear and vitriol because he's a failure."

