Mark Morgan to Newsmax: Immigrant 'Tsunami' Will Worsen Without Title 42

There is a great deal of concern about a "tsunami" of immigrants pouring across the nation's southern border once the Trump-era Title 42 restrictions are lifted, but that crisis has already happened and will only get worse, former acting Customs and Border Patrol Commissioner Mark Morgan said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"There's been a lot of talk the past few weeks of, you know, once Title 42 ends, we're going to enter a crisis, that it's going to be unsustainable, that we're going to see a tsunami," Morgan commented to Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "All of that is not true. We're already in the middle of the worst self-inflicted catastrophic crisis Southern border that we've seen in a lifetime. We passed a tsunami level of illegal aliens 23 months ago."

And when the health-related restrictions, set in play during the COVID-19 pandemic end, that will "take a catastrophic, unmitigated crisis and make it worse," said Morgan. "That's what we have to keep in mind."

The Biden administration has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to respond to Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts' order for a temporary block against stopping Title 42, and Morgan said he will not speculate on whether the Supreme Court will rule on the side of several states that have sued to keep the order in place.

"We've seen them coming down with decisions that are all over the place," he said.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol agents have been in a "demoralizing" situation since President Joe Biden took office, said Morgan, responding to reports that there were 14 suicides among agents in this past year.

He gave the example of one agent who has been in service for 26 years, who recently realized, while getting ready for work, that "for the first time after being a part of an organization he was proud to say he was a part of, that he realized now he became part of the world's largest smuggling operation."

And that is the mindset of the agents who risk their lives every day because "every single tool of authority and policy has been taken away from them" that they needed to do their jobs and protect the United States, said Morgan.

"They know every single American that dies from fentanyl, they know the fentanyl is coming from the southwest border," he said. "They knew they weren't able to stop it because this administration has taken the tools away from them to be able to protect this country."

Meanwhile, the Biden administration is saying it needs additional funding of more than $3 billion to protect the border, but Morgan said that won't help.

"This is the same Democratic talking point, but unfortunately there are a lot of Republicans that are on board with it now," and while they "pat themselves on the back" over passing a bill, "they're going to sit back and watch Rome continue to burn," said Morgan.

But without a significant shift in policy, "illegal immigration is going to continue and our border is going to continue to be unsecured, and Americans are going to die because of it," he concluded.

