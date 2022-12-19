Sen. Marshall to Newsmax: Hope Roberts 'Makes Good Decision' on Title 42

The crisis at the southern border is bad now, but it will be much worse if Title 42 is allowed to expire, Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., tells Newsmax.

"It's going to be in Chief Justice Roberts' hands now, so I hope he makes a good decision," Marshall said Monday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

U.S. Chief Justice John Roberts earlier Monday blocked a Wednesday expiration of the Title 42 order enacted in 2020 by then-President Donald Trump during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though ostensibly ordered to prevent the spread of the virus, critics maintained Trump was also using it to implement his tough border policy.

Nevertheless, President Joe Biden left the order in effect. Several Republican states filed suit to prevent it from expiring on Wednesday, and Roberts gave both sides until 5 p.m. ET Tuesday to file their arguments.

"I've been to the border three times and trust me, it's open," Marshall said. "Once the sun starts setting, you'll see hundreds of people lined up crossing the river looking for a Border Patrol officer to take them into safekeeping and give them a warm meal and a hot shower."

There already are up to 7,000 people crossing the border every day, he said, adding that if Title 42 is rescinded, that number will easily double.

"Since March Title 42 has allowed us to return 2.5 million undocumented immigrants back to Mexico. So this is a huge deal," Marshall said. "I hope that the chief justice will listen to what these 19 states are saying. There is indeed a crisis. We need to slow down this open border."

