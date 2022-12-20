Texas Lt. Olivarez to Newsmax: Title 42 Save Good for Texas

The news that Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts has temporarily blocked the Biden administration from ending Title 42 regulations at the nation's southern border is "good for Texas," but still, the White House has no policy in place concerning the immigration crisis that is taking place, Texas Highway Patrol staff Lt. Christopher Olivarez said on Newsmax Tuesday.

"We know that they've been in favor from day one to lift all policies that were working that would stem the flow of mass migration, with the remain in Mexico policy and now Title 42," Olivarez said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "I think this is a good victory not just for the state of Texas but for the entire country. It puts the pressure on the federal government to have some type of reaction and to see what they're going to do."

Roberts on Monday agreed to pause the Title 42 restrictions, with Republican attorneys general from several states having sued against lifting the measure, saying their states will incur high costs if more migrants are allowed to enter the country.

The administration has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to respond, but Roberts' order means Title 42 restrictions, put in place under former President Donald Trump, will remain for now, rather than expiring on Wednesday as the administration had planned.

"They have an opportunity to put something in place, now that they've been given more time, but they still refuse to do it," Olivarez said.

Meanwhile, last week a federal judge in Texas ruled in favor of reinstating the remain in Mexico policy, which keeps migrants on the other side of the border as their asylum cases play out in court, and that would be effective along with Title 42, said Olivarez.

"But it all goes back to how they refuse to acknowledge the fact that we have a crisis and the fact that they refuse to do anything about the situation at the border and to protect our country," said Olivarez.

The Biden administration is also calling for more than $3 billion in additional funding to help handle the situation at the border once Title 42 is lifted, reports NBC News, but Olivarez said the situation requires more than just having money thrown at it.

"All they want to do is have more resources to process illegal immigrants faster and then release them into the country," he said. "That's not going to do anything to stem the flow of mass migration. There needs to be a policy in place, and then you can have funding for additional resources and manpower, and processing centers."

But as for now, the flow of migration is "historic," Olivarez said, pointing to the state of emergency that has been declared in El Paso.

"You have illegal immigrants who had already crossed into the country," he said. "They've been processed, but there are not enough processing centers to maintain the flow of people that are coming across. So now you have people that are sleeping in the streets.

"Little kids are sleeping in the streets because of the situation, the fact that the federal government still has not put something in place to protect the migrants."

The administration is also not putting together a policy to support the agents of the Border Patrol, or allowing media access to show the work they are doing, said Olivarez.

"They're not getting the credit they deserve," he said. "These agents are doing outstanding work every single day, being on the front lines."

