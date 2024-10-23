WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: mark halperin | newsmax | early voting | turnout | donald trump

Halperin to Newsmax: GOP Has Better Early Voting Turnout Operation

Wednesday, 23 October 2024 08:41 PM EDT

Political analyst Mark Halperin posed the question to Newsmax on Wednesday: Why are Republicans outperforming Democrats in early voting?

"Part of what I think is underexamined," Halperin told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," regarding early voting, "is why are Republicans doing better in the early vote."

"Is it that the Republican energy is really high? Is it a change in the culture? Or, what Republicans claim to me: 'It's the turnout operation.' "

Halperin stressed that having a strong "turnout operation" was "important because Republicans have been derided as having a bad turnout operation as compared to the Democrats."

"It's one of the three or four factors Democrats most often cite," he said. "So, Donald Trump's rhetorical support is not always there, but usually there. And this Republican, you know, science-driven, tech-driven operation, they say, accounts for their doing better. And that, of course, if it's true, bodes well for that Election Day turnout when the same types of techniques, the same operations, will be needed to get voters to the polls."

Examples of what can consist of a turnout operation can be anywhere from door-knocking, to phone-banking, to sending out mailers, and as Halperin suggested, the Republican National Committee has taken a more tech-based approach.

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

Political analyst Mark Halperin posed the question to Newsmax on Wednesday: Why are Republicans outperforming Democrats in early voting?
Wednesday, 23 October 2024 08:41 PM
