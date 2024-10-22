Lara Trump to Newsmax: GOP Must Embrace Early Voting

Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday that early voting in North Carolina will help propel former President Donald Trump to victory in the upcoming general election.

Speaking about her home state of North Carolina, she noted that 1 million people have already cast a ballot in the state, which she said "without a doubt" helps Donald Trump in November.

"You have to remember, especially in a state like North Carolina, there were so many people who were adversely affected by" Hurricane Helene, which caused widespread damage across the state, Lara Trump said on "Newsline." "The whole western part of the state is still in a recovery mode of sorts, and yet we've actually seen historic vote totals. And a lot of those counties in the western part of North Carolina."

She added that there’s a "really palpable" energy in North Carolina and "all across this country," saying that "people have been understanding why they have to get out and vote early."

She said the RNC and the Trump campaign have "been trying to talk to people in our party about the importance of early voting."

"You see these vote totals really high and that's great, but I don't want anyone to get complacent. I don't want anybody to think we're going to take our foot off the gas."

She added: "We have 14 days left to make sure that we get Donald Trump back in that White House. That is exactly what we intend to do, and we are all across the country right now making sure we're delivering just that message."

