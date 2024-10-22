WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: lara trump | newsmax | gop | early voting

Lara Trump to Newsmax: GOP Must Embrace Early Voting

By    |   Tuesday, 22 October 2024 04:32 PM EDT

Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday that early voting in North Carolina will help propel former President Donald Trump to victory in the upcoming general election.

Speaking about her home state of North Carolina, she noted that 1 million people have already cast a ballot in the state, which she said "without a doubt" helps Donald Trump in November.

"You have to remember, especially in a state like North Carolina, there were so many people who were adversely affected by" Hurricane Helene, which caused widespread damage across the state, Lara Trump said on "Newsline." "The whole western part of the state is still in a recovery mode of sorts, and yet we've actually seen historic vote totals. And a lot of those counties in the western part of North Carolina."

She added that there’s a "really palpable" energy in North Carolina and "all across this country," saying that "people have been understanding why they have to get out and vote early."

She said the RNC and the Trump campaign have "been trying to talk to people in our party about the importance of early voting."

"You see these vote totals really high and that's great, but I don't want anyone to get complacent. I don't want anybody to think we're going to take our foot off the gas."

She added: "We have 14 days left to make sure that we get Donald Trump back in that White House. That is exactly what we intend to do, and we are all across the country right now making sure we're delivering just that message."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Republican National Committee co-Chair Lara Trump told Newsmax on Tuesday that early voting in North Carolina will help propel former President Donald Trump to victory in the upcoming general election.
lara trump, newsmax, gop, early voting
315
2024-32-22
Tuesday, 22 October 2024 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved