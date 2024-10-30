Halperin to Newsmax: 'Hidden Voter Surge' May Be Happening

Republicans have been turning out in record numbers during early voting, and it may be indicative of a "hidden voter surge," political analyst Mark Halperin told Newsmax Wednesday.

On "Rob Schmitt Tonight," Halperin said, "Democrats are going to have to explain rather than spin what combination of voter enthusiasm and mechanical competence is causing these early vote numbers. It's not happening by accident.

"Those are the two factors. And there's whether you want to call it a 'hidden vote,' whether you want to minimize what's happening by saying the Republicans are simply moving votes from same day Election Day to early, something's going on again."

He added, "The [Donald] Trump turnout operation, which was derided, seems to be doing OK right now. And it's the same operation that we'll be doing Election Day.

"So there's ambiguity. There's, it's easy to read too much into things."

But, he said, pollster Craig Keshishian, who said there's a hidden voter surge happening, "could be right for sure."

Halperin went on to say that deep blue New Hampshire could potentially be in play. He said several high-profile Democrats, including Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, have visited the state in recent days.

"And although it's not on Trump's schedule, they posted on the website the other day — they claim by accident — the fact that he was going to go to New Hampshire on their events page. So I think he'll go," he said.

"He's already going to New Mexico. He's already going to Virginia. I think he'll go to all four.

"And it's not just symbolism. Even if Trump wins one of those four, even if she wins the 'blue wall' states, he wins."

