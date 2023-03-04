Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: DirecTV's Move Will Affect Elections

Newsmax was "singled out for a so-called contract dispute and kicked off" AT&T's DirecTV because of its conservative stand, and the deplatforming could hurt elections in the future, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said in an interview Friday night.

"I think it's completely wrong," the Georgia Republican said on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports." "You are sharing the views and policies of conservative Americans as well as the candidates that run for office in the Republican Party."

And that, she said, "will affect elections in the future when we don't have wonderful conservative voices like yours, like your network being broadcast into millions and millions of homes across America."

Newsmax has a "very important role," as do Fox News and OAN, which DirecTV deplatformed last year, said Greene.

"But we know that the higher-ups at AT&T — especially maybe someone on the board up there — really pushed down an effort to remove Newsmax and OAN," Greene added. "This will not stop."

Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy has noted that DirecTV has paid fees to 22 liberal news outlets without paying anything to Newsmax. And during his speech at CPAC Thursday, Ruddy pointed out that "[on] most cable systems there are, by any number, at least a dozen, two dozen, news and information channels. Even the Comedy Channel is liberal news for millennials. Kids believe that is news when they tune in."

Ruddy added that now, DirecTV is "down to just Fox News Channel. And Fox, in my mind, has been good; but why should the left have so many news choices, but conservatives only have one?"

DirecTV has claimed Newsmax was demanding "excessive fees" that would amount to "tens of millions" of dollars. Newsmax has denied that, saying it is seeking an approximate fee of $1 per cable subscriber per year, which is among the lowest requested fees in cable television.

