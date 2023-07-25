Rep. Greene to Newsmax: Not Enough Votes Yet to Impeach Biden

Because Republicans have such a narrow majority in the House, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday that there probably aren't enough votes at this time to impeach President Joe Biden.

But she said momentum is on their side.

"We have to have 218 yes votes to impeach Joe Biden," Greene told "Eric Bolling The Balance." "We only have 222 Republican members of [the House] and I'm afraid we probably don't have quite enough votes right now."

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Tuesday that Republican investigations of alleged corrupt business dealings involving Biden and his family members are "rising to the level" of an impeachment inquiry. Greene agrees the evidence is showing that something should be done.

"I think the momentum is going to impeaching Joe Biden, which is very encouraging to me," Greene, a member of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability, said. "We have proof that we read from SARS [suspicious activity] reports from the Treasury. We have proof that we've seen on bank statements and wire transfers into fake LLCs and payments out to Biden family members. We have proof on an FBI [FD-]1023 form that Joe Biden took a $5 million bribe from the oligarch who owns Burisma."

Greene first introduced articles of impeachment against Biden on Jan. 21, 2021, when Democrats controlled the House, "for abuse of power by enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors." She followed that up with House resolutions offering articles of impeachment against Biden on Aug. 23, 2021, Sept. 19, 2022, and on May 23 of this year.

"The proof is in the work of the Ways and Means Committee, the Oversight Committee and the evidence that these brave whistleblowers, not only from the FBI but also from the IRS, have brought forward into true crimes committed by Joe Biden, along with Hunter, Biden, and other Biden family members," Greene said.

