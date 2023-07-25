Giuliani to Newsmax: WH Has 'a Career Criminal'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Newsmax on Tuesday that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., "better" follow up on comments he made earlier that day, that GOP probes into the business dealings of President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, are reaching levels of an "impeachment inquiry."

"The reality is he should be gone by now. This country has been hurt enough by Joe Biden," Giuliani told guest co-host Lidia Curanaj on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"We have a career criminal in the White House, and we all know it," he added. "The whole world knows it, and he is now hurting the United States of America. You don't get to do that."

"This man is hurting, dramatically hurting, the United States of America. He's putting our national security in jeopardy," Giuliani said, claiming that the countries Biden has done business with, including Ukraine and China, "are national security risks."

"Has [Biden] made one decision that's been favorable to the U.S. and unfavorable to China?" he said. "This man got $31 million from China, he got over $17 million from Ukraine, and he caves into them constantly. I don't know, what do we need? Are we stupid?"

When Curanaj asked if the former mayor believes Biden is compromised, Giuliani answered, "100%. I don't think it, I know it. So do you. And so does everybody that's listening."

"He should be removed from office," he said. "He should have the dignity to resign."

