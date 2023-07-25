McCarthy Raises Possible 'Impeachment Inquiry' Into Biden

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said Republican probes of the business dealings of President Joe Biden and his family members are "rising to the level of impeachment inquiry."

McCarthy made his comments Monday night during an interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, and Politico noted it is the furthest McCarthy has gone regarding a possible impeachment inquiry.

Still, he did not announce any move to formalize an inquiry into Biden.

McCarthy noted the GOP probes, including into payments Biden family members received from foreign companies, IRS whistleblowers who claim the Justice Department slow-walked the Hunter Biden investigation, and an uncorroborated FBI document, are at the center of the GOP's investigations, Politico noted.

"If you're sitting in our position today, we would know none of this if Republicans had not taken the majority," he said. "We only followed where the information has taken us. But … this is rising to the level of impeachment inquiry, which provides Congress the strongest power to get the rest of the knowledge and information needed."

He vowed Republicans would "follow this all the way to the end and this is going to rise from an impeachment inquiry.

"When President Biden was running for office, he told the American public that he's never talked about [Hunter's] business. He said his family has never received a dollar from China, which we now prove is not true."

Politico noted that McCarthy's comments brought immediate reaction from the White House.

Ian Sams, a White House spokesperson for investigations and oversight, said Republicans "eagerness to go after" Biden "regardless of the truth is seemingly bottomless."

"Instead of focusing on the real issues Americans want us to address like continuing to lower inflation or create jobs, this is what the [House GOP] wants to prioritize," he added.

Axios reported the House isn't ready to vote on Biden's impeachment yet — a move many swing-district moderates wouldn't support.