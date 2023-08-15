×
Tags: christina bobb | donald trump | georgia | 2024 | 2021

Attorney Bobb to Newsmax: Ga. DA's Indictment Wouldn't Hold in Law School

Tuesday, 15 August 2023 05:25 PM EDT

Attorney Christina Bobb suggested on Newsmax that the argument for bringing racketeering charges against her client, former President Donald Trump, wouldn't hold up in the first year of law school.

On Monday, a grand jury in Fulton County, Georgia, charged Trump, and 18 of his associates, with racketeering under the RICO Act, or Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

Bobb told "American Agenda" on Tuesday, "I don't think this would pass on a first-year criminal law exam as an appropriate indictment."

"There's several questions," Bobb continued, "not just constitutional questions as far as freedom of speech, criminalizing tweets, and criminalizing political opposition, but" Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has "effectively gone after her political opponents all the way through the Georgia Republican Party chairman.

"I mean, this is an attack on conservative views and on conservative politics, and it doesn't have anything to do with racketeering, which is what she brought."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas is a graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program with years of news experience. He has a special interest in exposing corruption and censorship.

