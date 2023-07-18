Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: 'Our Investigation Is Directly Into Joe Biden'

A House Oversight Committee's probe of alleged Biden family influence peddling is "directly" targeting President Joe Biden — and the evidence is "shocking," Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., told Newsmax on Tuesday.

In an interview with congressional correspondent Kilmeny Duchardt ahead of Wednesday's House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing, Greene lamented "a weaponized government and a radical witch hunt that's been going on for eight years."

"The American people know it better than anyone because they've been watching it unfold from their televisions for almost eight years," she said.

"And the fact that it's ramping up to this level just proves to everyone that the investigation that we're leading on Oversight shows that we are on to the real Biden family crimes."

Greene declared, however, "our investigation is not directly into Hunter Biden."

"Our investigation is directly into Joe Biden," she insisted. "And the amount of evidence that we already have in a very short [time] — just under seven months — is shocking."

According to Greene, the panel's evidence shows "wire transfers on bank statements coming from many foreign countries into these [limited liability companies] being paid out to Biden family member, Biden family member, and Biden family member."

"This is something that cannot be ignored," she continued, blasting "the establishment Washington here, those that want to continue to protect Joe Biden."

She also singled out special counsel Jack Smith's letter to former President Donald Trump on Tuesday — informing him he is a target of the Department of Justice investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 election — an indication an indictment may be imminent.

"Of course, Jack Smith is ramping this up and the American people see it for exactly what it is," Greene said.

Greene gave a window into what her concerns will be at the Oversight hearing, telling Duchardt: "What everyone wants to know is how did Hunter Biden end up with two pathetic little misdemeanor charges after they'd been investigating Hunter Biden since 2018."

"The questions I'm going to be asking have to do with how do you write off payments to prostitutes through your law firm," she said.

"That's not common practice for most business owners. When business owners have an LLC, they own a business, they're able to write off lawful business expenditures, but paying for prostitutes, especially paying for them to travel across state lines, is a serious crime."

The lawmaker also hailed the cooperation of three "powerful committees" — Judiciary, Oversight and Ways and Means — that are "linking arms and putting all of our evidence together."

"The world is laughing at us," she said. "They're watching America literally fall from the inside as our government has become weaponized against our political opponents."

