House Oversight Wants Briefing on White House Cocaine

The House Oversight Committee wants a Secret Service briefing on the recent discovery of cocaine at the White House.

Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., sent a letter Friday to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle to request a staff-level briefing by the end of next week.

A white powder was found in the White House's West Wing on Sunday, prompting an emergency hazardous material call to the Washington, D.C., fire department, a Secret Service source told Newsmax.

The incident prompted a brief evacuation.

"This alarming development requires the Committee to assess White House security practices and determine whose failures led to an evacuation of the building and finding of the illegal substance. The Committee requests the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) provide additional information," Comer wrote in a letter he shared on Twitter.

"The presence of illegal drugs in the White House is unacceptable and a shameful moment in the White House's history."

In his letter, Comer added that the "incident has raised additional concerns with the Committee regarding the level of security maintained at the White House."

NBC News reported Thursday that officials investigating the bag of cocaine found said that the substance was not found in a cubby hole near the formal West Wing lobby, but in one near the White House West Executive entrance.

Two NBC News sources said the Secret Service was expected to complete its investigation by Monday, sooner than the initial timeline.

Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., wrote to Cheatle on Wednesday and called for transparency regarding the probe into the cocaine found.

"If the White House complex is not secure, Congress needs to know the details, as well as your plan to correct any security flaws," Cotton wrote.

The White House said President Joe Biden and his family were at the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland, when the cocaine was discovered.