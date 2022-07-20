Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to Newsmax: AOC, Omar Protests 'a Joke'

The arrests Tuesday of at least 16 congressional Democrats protesting the overturned Roe v. Wade decision outside the Supreme Court building Tuesday, including those of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., were "such a joke," and they acted as if they were handcuffed when they weren't, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said on Newsmax Wednesday.

"What you saw was a great acting job by AOC, and that's pretty much what she is, and that's what she's been the entire time she has been a member of Congress," the Georgia Republican told Newsmax's "John Bachman Now." "The Capitol Police had to warn them three times to stop playing in traffic out in front of the Supreme Court as they were feigning their fake outrage over abortion."

Abortion, she added, remains "very legal" in New York and Minnesota, the congresswomen's home states.

"I don't know why they're crying about abortion rights," she said. "The Capitol Police warned them three times and then had to go out in the road and so-called arrest them to take them out of the street for their own safety. That is actually what happened."

The protests were for the cause of fundraising, Greene added, and to "rile up their base because no one wants to vote for their failing policies that are destroying America right now."

"No one can afford groceries," said Greene. "People can't find baby formula. People are sick and tired of the illegal invasion at our southern border and gas prices are out of control, so this was such a joke. It was something to laugh at, and we should make fun of it and call them out for exactly what they are. They're liars, and it was a pitiful acting job."

Greene also slammed President Joe Biden for his announcement of new executive orders to combat climate change and said she doubts he "even knows what he's announcing."

"The world is watching very closely; our enemies for sure," she said. "China's watching, Russia's watching. The Middle East is watching ... everyone is watching Joe Biden as he has no idea what he is doing because he's not the one doing it," said Greene. "These are the Democrats' radical policies that the entire party has embraced. It's the Green New Deal."

Instead, the nation must return to fossil fuel, but "Joe Biden is destroying America and people will die as a consequence," she said.

The congresswoman also on Wednesday called for her Republican counterparts to come out in support of GOP-proposed amendments protecting members of the military from vaccine mandates and said she wishes her colleagues would back the measure.

Further, she commented on the conflicting reports concerning Biden's chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci and whether he plans to retire.

At first, Fauci said he was retiring at the end of Biden's first term, but he walked that back, saying he'll step down from his current position at some time.

"Dr. Fauci is an unelected bureaucrat, and he's controlled too much in our country," said Greene. "He has been in charge of the devastating things that have happened to this country involving COVID-19 and Republicans are going to investigate Dr. Fauci. We are going to investigate the origins of COVID-19, and we're going to investigate where Americans' hard-earned taxpayer dollars went in that involvement."

Greene said congressional Republicans have sent several letters to people concerning the preservation of letters, and "we have great intentions of doing investigations to expose all of the wrongdoing."

The congresswoman further spoke out about reports concerning Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and his investments in computer chip maker Nvidia.

Paul Pelosi bought 20,000 shares of Nvidia computer-chip stock on June 17 that was worth between $1 million and $5 million, with the purchase coming in just a few weeks before the House's vote Tuesday on a bill to deliver billions in subsidies to the chip industry, according to Pelosi's House financial disclosures obtained by The Daily Caller.

"It's something that needs to be stopped," said Greene. "It's really easy to make the right stock picks if you know the types of bills that are going to pass in Congress, and that is the type of severe corruption that the American people are sick and tired of."

