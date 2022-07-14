AOC Harassed, Called 'Big Booty Latina' Outside Capitol

A video has gone viral showing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., being harassed outside the U.S. Capitol by social media personality Alex Stein, who calls her "my favorite big booty Latina."

In the video, which appears to have been shot by Stein, he is seen shouting out to Ocasio-Cortez as she walks by.

"I love you, AOC," he said. "She wants to kill babies, but she's still beautiful. You look very beautiful in that dress. You look very sexy. Look at that booty on AOC. That's my favorite big booty Latina."

Ocasio-Cortez can be seen stopping for a moment and making a peace sign at the camera before walking on.

Stein continued his crude remarks about Ocasio-Cortez calling her "hot, hot, hot – like a tamale."

He posted the video on his Twitter account. Ocasio-Cortez later posted it to her Twitter account. The video has been viewed over 1.8 million times.

Ocasio-Cortez wrote: "Here is a video he posted of the incident. I was actually walking over to deck him because if no one will protect us then I'll do it myself but I needed to catch a vote more than a case today."

In another tweet, she wrote: "I posted about a deeply disgusting incident that happened today on the Capitol steps, but took it down bc it's clearly someone seeking extremist fame. It's just a bummer to work in an institution that openly allowed this, but talking about it only invites more. Just really sad."

Stein had tried to engage several other lawmakers outside the Capitol on Wednesday, including Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Ill., who he called a "traitor."