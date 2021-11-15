Former Trump Impeachment Attorney to Represent Steve Bannon

David Schoen, one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys during his second impeachment trial, will represent former White House strategist Steve Bannon following his contempt of Congress charge, Newsweek reports.

Schoen’s name is listed on legal documents stating that he will "appear for the defendant," which is Bannon, who faces criminal charges and surrendered to authorities on Monday. Bannon was indicted by a federal grand jury on two counts of contempt of Congress for not complying with a subpoena from the House Select Committee looking into the violent protest at the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Bannon had refused to turn over documents, citing Trump’s argument that they were protected by executive privilege. However, District Judge Tanya S. Chutkan wasn’t swayed by this argument, ruling that Trump cannot use executive privilege to block the National Archives from releasing his presidential communications related to the events leading up to the attack on the Capitol.

"[Trump] does not acknowledge the deference owed to the incumbent President's judgment," Chutkan wrote, according to Newsweek. "His position that he may override the express will of the executive branch appears to be premised on the notion that his executive power 'exists in perpetuity.' But Presidents are not kings, and Plaintiff is not President."

If Bannon is convicted of the charges, he would face up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of $1,000 for each count, according to the Justice Department.