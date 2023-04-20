×
Tags: white house | hunter biden | probe | taxes

Claims Rejected That Hunter Biden Probe Mishandled

Thursday, 20 April 2023 04:05 PM EDT

The White House on Thursday pushed back on claims that a criminal probe into Hunter Biden has been hindered by "preferential treatment and politics," Fox News reported.

The report came as an IRS special agent is seeking whistleblower protection to disclose information about what the agent alleges is a mishandling of the investigation.

"Since he took office and consistent with his campaign promise that he would restore the independence of the Justice Department when it comes to decision-making in criminal investigations, President Biden has made clear that this matter would be handled independently by the Justice Department, under the leadership of a U.S. Attorney appointed by former President Trump, free from any political interference by the White House," White House spokesman Ian Sams told Fox News Digital on Thursday.

"He has upheld that commitment," Sams added.

Mark Lytle, the attorney for the IRS whistleblower, wrote to lawmakers Wednesday that his client has information about a "failure to mitigate clear conflicts of interest in the ultimate disposition" of a criminal investigation related to the younger Biden's taxes and whether he made a false statement in connection with a gun purchase.

"Despite serious risks of retaliation, my client is offering to provide you with information necessary to exercise your constitutional oversight function and wishes to make the disclosures in a nonpartisan manner to the leadership of the relevant committees on both sides of the political aisle," Lytle said in a letter, obtained by The Associated Press, that was sent to the chairmen and ranking members of several House and Senate committees.

The letter states that the supervisory special agent previously disclosed the information they are seeking to share with Congress internally with the IRS and a watchdog for the Justice Department. Lytle added that his client is able to contradict sworn testimony to lawmakers "by a senior political appointee." That appointee is not named.

The special agent also wants to disclose "examples of preferential treatment and politics improperly infecting decisions and protocols that would normally be followed by career law enforcement professionals in similar circumstances if the subject were not politically connected," the lawyer added.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Thursday, 20 April 2023 04:05 PM
