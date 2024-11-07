Marc Lotter to Newsmax: White House Transition Akin to 'Hostile Takeover'

Marc Lotter, who served as special assistant to President-elect Donald Trump eight years ago, told Newsmax on Thursday that the transition from one White House administration to another is akin to the "largest hostile global takeover ever."

Lotter, part of Trump's transition team in 2016, joined "Wake Up America" to offer a glimpse of what's likely happening with the 2024 Trump transition team as it prepares for the handoff from the Biden administration.

"[I]t's really amazing because you have about 70, 75 days or so between the election and the day you take office. And I often call it the largest hostile global takeover ever, especially when you're going between parties," Lotter said. "You are literally kicking out 7,000 or so political appointees from the previous group and bringing in — you have to bring in 7,000 or so political appointees that believe in your policies."

Lotter was also director of strategic communication for Trump's 2020 presidential campaign but is not affiliated with his campaign or the president-elect in 2024.

"[I]f we look at 2016, I would anticipate that he would probably identify his chief of staff in the White House first. That typically is the person who runs the day-to-day operations of the actual White House staff," Lotter told show host Sharla McBride. "Then you start building out that staff, you start identifying potential cabinet secretaries. What he will do then, once he makes those decisions, he'll announce those nominations. And in some cases, the Senate will actually start to begin that confirmation process even before he takes the oath of office.

"That way, your secretary of defense, your secretary of state is confirmed. And the moment that he takes the oath of office, you know you have your ally in that agency representing America."

