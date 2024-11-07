Military Chief: Ready to Carry Out Orders, Avoid Politics

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told troops in a memo released on Thursday that the Pentagon was committed to an orderly transition to the incoming administration of Donald Trump, and that the military would not get involved in politics and was ready to carry out "all lawful orders."

Trump was elected president on Tuesday, capping a remarkable comeback four years after he was voted out of the White House.

During an interview last month, Trump was asked if he was expecting "chaos" on Election Day and he appeared to suggest the military could be deployed against citizens who oppose him.

In a memo to U.S. troops that was sent out on Wednesday night and publicly released on Thursday, Austin said: "The U.S. military will also continue to stand apart from the political arena; to stand guard over our republic with principle and professionalism; and to stand together with the valued allies and partners who deepen our security."

Austin wrote: "As it always has, the U.S. military will stand ready to carry out the policy choices of its next commander in chief, and to obey all lawful orders from its civilian chain of command."

"You are the United States military — the finest fighting force on Earth — and you will continue to defend our country, our Constitution, and the rights of all of our citizens," he added.